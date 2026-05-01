Apollo Global Management (APO) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.22 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Apollo Global Management metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management' to come in at $962.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $785.00 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees' at $957.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $770.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net' will likely reach $190.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $154.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee' will reach $74.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income' will reach $238.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $315.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income' to reach $25.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees' should come in at $234.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $190.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income' reaching $3.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees' should arrive at $35.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income' of $62.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings' stands at $755.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $804.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings' will reach $705.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $559.00 million.

Shares of Apollo Global Management have demonstrated returns of +20.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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