Apollo Global Management (APO) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Apollo Global Management said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $68.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.73%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 55.53%. The projected annual EPS is $6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1095 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.55%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 367,428K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,555K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,995K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,709K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 2.79% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 12,516K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,251K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,302K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 8,697K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 32.14% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

