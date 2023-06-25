News & Insights

US Markets
APO

Apollo Global leads debt investment in chipmaker Wolfspeed - media

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

June 25, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

June 25 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management APO.N is making a debt investment between $1 billion to $2 billion in chipmaker Wolfspeed WOLF.N to support its expansion in the U.S., media outlets reported on Sunday.

The financing would make $1.25 billion of cash available immediately to Wolfspeed, while another $750 million could be drawn later, Bloomberg News reported.

The report added it was structured as seven-year secured notes carrying a coupon of 9.875% and can be paid back after three years.

The Information reported the deal could be announced in the coming days.

In September last year, Wolfspeed said it will build a multi-billion dollar factory in Chatham County, North Carolina, to make the raw materials used for chips that power things like electric vehicles as demand surges.

Apollo Global Management and Wolfspeed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chip maker Wolfspeed to build new U.S. factory to meet surging EV demand

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
WOLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.