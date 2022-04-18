Markets
Apollo Global Considers Participating In Twitter Bid : Report

(RTTNews) - The Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is considering participating in Elon Musk's $43 billion Twitter bid, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

But Apollo isn't interested in being part of a private equity consortium that would acquire the social media company. Apollo could offer debt financing to potential buyers of Twitter, including Musk. Any financing Apollo provides would likely come in the form of preferred equity, the Journal said.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, last week offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Twitter is likely to reject that offer, the Journal reported.

On Friday, Twitter adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan called a "poison pill", in an effort to fend off a potential hostile takeover. The next day, Musk tweeted "Love Me Tender," suggesting he may make a tender offer to buy shares directly from Twitter shareholders.

