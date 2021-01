Jan 25 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Leon Black will retire from the role on or before July 31.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

