Apollo Global among suitors for IGT's global gaming division- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 13, 2023 — 07:52 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Adds details on IGT's divestiture of gaming division in paragraphs 3-4

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Apollo Global Management APO.N is among the potential suitors seeking to acquire International Game Technology's IGT.N global gaming division, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

IGT's gaming unit could fetch $4 billion to $5 billion in a sale, including debt, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment and IGT could not be reached for comment.

UK-based IGT said in June that it was exploring strategic alternatives for its global gaming and PlayDigital segments, which includes, but is not limited to, a sale.

The two segments generated about $436 million in revenue in the first quarter of this financial year.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

