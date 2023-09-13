Apollo Global among suitors for IGT's global gaming division- Bloomberg News

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N is among the potential suitors seeking to acquire International Game Technology Plc's IGT.N global gaming division, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.

IGT's gaming unit could fetch $4 billion to $5 billion in a sale, including debt, the report said.

