Apollo Global among suitors for IGT's global gaming division- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 13, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N is among the potential suitors seeking to acquire International Game Technology Plc's IGT.N global gaming division, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.

IGT's gaming unit could fetch $4 billion to $5 billion in a sale, including debt, the report said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

