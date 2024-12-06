Apollo Future Mobility’s HK$300M Convertible Bond Plan

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HK:0860) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited plans to issue convertible bonds worth HK$300 million, aiming to boost its research and development of hypercars and electric vehicles. The bonds, convertible at HK$1.54 per share, could increase the company’s share count by up to 16%. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the issuance is contingent on certain conditions.
For further insights into HK:0860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.