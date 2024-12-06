News & Insights

Apollo Future Mobility’s HK$300M Convertible Bond Plan

December 06, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HK:0860) has released an update.

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited plans to issue convertible bonds worth HK$300 million, aiming to boost its research and development of hypercars and electric vehicles. The bonds, convertible at HK$1.54 per share, could increase the company’s share count by up to 16%. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the issuance is contingent on certain conditions.

