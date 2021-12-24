Apollo Funds To Acquire Miller Homes From Bridgepoint; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Apollo Funds agreed to acquire Miller Homes Group Limited from Bridgepoint Group plc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Established in 1934, Miller Homes is a premier homebuilder in the U.K. with a focus on building family homes in regional markets in England and Scotland. On track for a record 2021, the company builds approximately 4,000 homes a year across nine regions with ambitions to grow to 6,000 units annually in the medium-term.

The Apollo Funds have committed financing to complete the acquisition and expect to redeem the existing financing prior to close. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

