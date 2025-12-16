Markets
APO

Apollo Funds To Buy Majority Stake In French Fresh Food Retailer Prosol

December 16, 2025 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management (APO) on Monday said that funds managed by Apollo have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Prosol Group, a French fresh food retailer, from private equity firm Ardian.

The company said Prosol's existing shareholders and management team will reinvest alongside the Apollo-managed funds.

Prosol operates nearly 450 stores across France under two main banners. These include Grand Frais, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, dairy and fish, and Fresh., a wholly owned chain offering fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish and meat.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Alex van Hoek, Lead Partner for European Private Equity at Apollo, said, "Prosol is a clear category leader in fresh food retail, with a powerful customer proposition and outstanding sourcing model. ....As Prosol looks to expand its estate both in France and internationally, Apollo will draw on our extensive retail expertise to support the management teams growth plans while maintaining the distinctive identity beloved by customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.