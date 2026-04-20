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Apollo Funds To Acquire About 13% Minority Interest In McKesson's Medical-Surgical Solutions

April 20, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK), a healthcare service provider, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Apollo Funds to sell a minority ownership interest in Medical-Surgical Solutions, or MMS, business.

"This transaction represents a meaningful milestone as McKesson executes its separation strategy of MMS in preparation of a planned initial public offering," McKesson said.

Apollo Funds will invest $1.25 billion in convertible preferred equity of MMS to acquire around 13% minority interest. This transaction values MMS at around $13 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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