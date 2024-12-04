News & Insights

Markets
APO

Apollo Funds To Acquire 50% Stake In 2 GW Texas Solar, BESS Portfolio From TotalEnergies

December 04, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) Wednesday announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates have agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in a Texas solar and battery energy storage system portfolio from TotalEnergies. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

The portfolio includes approximately 2 GW of solar and BESS assets. The three solar projects have a total capacity of 1.7 GW and two battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 300 MW.

As per the agreement, TotalEnergies will retain a 50% stake that includes Danish Fields, Cottonwood, and Hill Solar I.

Apollo said it targets deploying $50 billion in clean energy and climate investments, across asset classes, through 2027 and sees the opportunity to deploy more than $100 billion by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.