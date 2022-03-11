Apollo examining posssible cash offer for Pearson

US Markets

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Investment group Apollo is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a cash offer for global education group Pearson PSON.L, it said on Friday, sending the British group's shares up by 20%.

