Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$13m exceeding analyst forecasts by 29%, and statutory losses of US$0.11 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:APEN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Apollo Endosurgery are now predicting revenues of US$52.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 48% to US$0.79. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$48.2m and losses of US$0.91 per share in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a loss per share in particular.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 9.1% to US$5.00, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Apollo Endosurgery's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Apollo Endosurgery's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 32%, well above its historical decline of 14% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.9% next year. Not only are Apollo Endosurgery's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Apollo Endosurgery's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Apollo Endosurgery has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

