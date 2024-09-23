Apollo Deepens Private Credit Exposure

Apollo Global Management secured $5 billion in funding from BNP Paribas as part of a move to expand its asset-backed lending business, traditionally dominated by banks. BNP’s commitment, which may increase over time, will support deals initiated by Apollo and its Atlas SP unit, which was acquired from Credit Suisse.

Apollo aims to grow its credit business significantly, with plans to generate $200 to $250 billion in annual volume through its origination platforms within five years. The partnership reflects the growing presence of private credit in financial markets, where asset-backed lending has become more attractive due to its potential for higher returns.

This funding boost adds to previous investments from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and MassMutual, further solidifying Apollo’s influence in private credit.

Finsum: We’ll see how the relative attractiveness of private credit plays out given interest rates might be falling.

