Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $11.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.98% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apollo Commerical Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.4 million, up 24.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $283.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.8% and +16.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apollo Commerical Finance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.74.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

