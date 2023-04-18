Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed the most recent trading day at $9.32, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apollo Commerical Finance as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Apollo Commerical Finance to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.49 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $289.32 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +18.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apollo Commerical Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.87, so we one might conclude that Apollo Commerical Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

