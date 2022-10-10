Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 25.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Apollo Commerical Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Apollo Commerical Finance to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $61.9 million, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $239.6 million, which would represent changes of +6.77% and -9.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Apollo Commerical Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Apollo Commerical Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.05.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



