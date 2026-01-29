Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $10.68. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism for the stock can be attributed to the company’s announcement to dispose of its $9 billion loan portfolio to Athene for $1.4 billion in net cash and $1.7 billion in common equity repayments. The move will enhance balance sheet flexibility for future investments.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly FFO of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $47.49 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Apollo Commerical Finance, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in FFO estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Apollo Commerical Finance is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry. One other stock in the same industry, Armour Residential REIT (ARR), finished the last trading session 0.5% lower at $18.47. ARR has returned 5.9% over the past month.

Armour Residential REIT's consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.74. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -5.1%. Armour Residential REIT currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

