Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $11.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 14.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apollo Commerical Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.4 million, up 24.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $283.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.8% and +16.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Apollo Commerical Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apollo Commerical Finance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.75, so we one might conclude that Apollo Commerical Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.