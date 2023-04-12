Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $9.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Apollo Commerical Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 22.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.49 million, up 33.27% from the prior-year quarter.

ARI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $289.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +18.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apollo Commerical Finance has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.03, so we one might conclude that Apollo Commerical Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

