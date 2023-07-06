Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $10.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Apollo Commerical Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. On that day, Apollo Commerical Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.4 million, up 24.41% from the year-ago period.

ARI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $283.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.8% and +16.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Apollo Commerical Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Commerical Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

