Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed the most recent trading day at $10.09, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apollo Commerical Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Apollo Commerical Finance to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.4 million, up 24.41% from the prior-year quarter.

ARI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $283.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.8% and +16.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Apollo Commerical Finance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

