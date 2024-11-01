Apollo Commercial Real Estate Reports Q3 2024 Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate ( (ARI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Apollo Commercial Real Estate presented to its investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on originating, acquiring, and managing commercial real estate-related debt investments, including first mortgage loans and subordinate financings.

In its latest earnings report, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. announced a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.69 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s Distributable Earnings before net realized losses on investments were reported at $0.31 per share, highlighting a mixed financial performance.

A significant highlight from the quarter was the resolution involving a commercial mortgage loan secured by eight hospitals in Massachusetts. The company recorded a substantial realized loss of $127.5 million due to the eminent domain action by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and subsequent transactions concerning the hospital properties. Despite these challenges, ARI managed to sell five of the seven hospitals by October 1, 2024, with proceeds shared among its co-lenders based on their pro-rata interests.

Looking ahead, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. continues to focus on its core operations of generating interest income from its investments, amidst legal challenges related to the hospital property valuations. The company’s management remains committed to navigating the complexities of the current real estate market while aiming to maximize recoveries and shareholder value.

