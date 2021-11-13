Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARI)) market cap declines to US$2.1b but insiders who sold US$2.4m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.4m worth of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) stock at an average price of US$15.16 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$71m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Eric Press, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$15.17 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$15.13. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARI Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insiders at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares. Specifically, Independent Director Robert Kasdin ditched US$385k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares, worth about US$8.6m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is growing earnings. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

