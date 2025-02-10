Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Q4 and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. reports mixed quarterly and yearly earnings, amid significant capital deployment and real estate market activity.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a net income per diluted share of $0.27 for the quarter and a loss of $0.97 for the year. The company's Distributable Earnings were $0.32 per diluted share for the fourth quarter and $1.33 for the entire year. CEO Stuart Rothstein noted that 2024 was marked by significant capital deployment and a resurgence in real estate transactions, leading to $2.5 billion in portfolio repayments that were successfully reinvested. A conference call is scheduled for February 11, 2025, to discuss the results in detail, with further information available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.27, indicating profitability for the quarter.

Distributable Earnings for the fourth quarter were reported at $0.32 per diluted share, demonstrating a positive cash flow from operations.

ARI successfully redeployed $2.5 billion in repayments into new loans, reflecting effective capital management and growth opportunities.

The Company is supported by Apollo Global Management, which had approximately $751 billion of assets under management, indicating strong backing and resources for further growth.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to common stockholders showed significant losses, with a loss of ($0.97) per diluted share for the year, indicating potential financial challenges.

The Company reported realized losses on the sale of commercial mortgage loans, which raises concerns about asset performance and management effectiveness.

Reliance on non-GAAP financial measures, such as Distributable Earnings, may obscure true financial performance and limit comparability with peers, which could confuse investors.

FAQ

What were Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's earnings for Q4 2024?

The net income attributable to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $0.27 per diluted share.

What are Distributable Earnings for ARI in 2024?

Distributable Earnings for 2024 were $0.43 per diluted share, unchanged at $0.32 prior to net realized losses in Q4.

How did ARI's capital deployment perform in 2024?

ARI had an active year with $2.5 billion in repayments and successfully redeployed that capital into new loans.

When is the conference call to discuss ARI's 2024 results?

The conference call is scheduled for February 11, 2025, at 10 AM ET.

What is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a REIT focusing on originating and managing commercial mortgage loans and related debt investments.

$ARI Insider Trading Activity

$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT PRINCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $402,652 .

. PAMELA G CARLTON sold 833 shares for an estimated $8,596

$ARI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per diluted share of common stock was $0.27 and ($0.97) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments per diluted share of common stock were $0.32 and $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $0.43 and $1.33 for the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.





Commenting on 2024 performance, Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, said:





“ARI had an active year of capital deployment in 2024, continuing to benefit from the strength and breadth of Apollo’s real estate credit origination capabilities. A resurgence in real estate transaction activity over the past year led to $2.5bn of repayments in ARI’s portfolio and we successfully redeployed that capital into new vintage, attractively priced loans.”





ARI issued a detailed presentation of the Company’s quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 results, which can be viewed at



www.apollocref.com



.







Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will hold a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end results on February 11, 2025 at 10am ET. To register for the call, please use the following link:











https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38e4ed2c79b3458581a16a9a003e6be1







After you register, you will receive a dial-in number and unique pin. The Company will also post a link in the Stockholders’ section on ARI’s website for a live webcast. For those unable to listen to the live call or webcast, there will be a webcast replay link posted in the Stockholders’ section on ARI’s website approximately two hours after the call.







Distributable Earnings







“Distributable Earnings,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income available to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for (i) equity-based compensation expense (a portion of which may become cash-based upon final vesting and settlement of awards should the holder elect net share settlement to satisfy income tax withholding), (ii) any unrealized gains or losses or other non-cash items (including depreciation and amortization related to real estate owned) included in net income available to common stockholders, (iii) unrealized income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) foreign currency gains (losses), other than (a) realized gains/(losses) related to interest income, and (b) forward point gains/(losses) realized on the Company’s foreign currency hedges, and (v) provision for current expected credit losses.





As a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires the Company to distribute annually at least 90% of its REIT taxable income, without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains, and that the Company pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that it annually distributes less than 100% of its net taxable income. Given these requirements and the Company’s belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons shareholders invest in a REIT, the Company generally intends over time to pay dividends to its stockholders in an amount equal to its net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by the Company’s board of directors. Distributable Earnings is a key factor considered by the Company’s board of directors in setting the dividend and as such the Company believes Distributable Earnings is useful to investors.





During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded in the consolidated statement of operations realized losses on the sale of a commercial mortgage loan secured by a hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the extinguishment of a commercial mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of eight hospitals in Massachusetts.





The Company believes it is useful to its investors to also present Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and gain on extinguishment of debt, in applicable periods, to reflect its operating results because (i) the Company’s operating results are primarily comprised of earning interest income on its investments net of borrowing and administrative costs, which comprise the Company’s ongoing operations and (ii) it has been a useful factor related to the Company’s dividend per share because it is one of the considerations when a dividend is determined. The Company believes that its investors use Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt, or a comparable supplemental performance measure, to evaluate and compare the performance of the Company and its peers.





A significant limitation associated with Distributable Earnings as a measure of the Company’s financial performance over any period is that it excludes unrealized gains (losses) from investments. In addition, the Company’s presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, that use different calculations. As a result, Distributable Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP net income as a measure of its financial performance or any measure of its liquidity under GAAP. Distributable Earnings are reduced for realized losses on loans which include losses that management believes are near certain to be realized.





A reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders is included in the detailed presentation of the Company’s quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 results, which can be viewed at



www.apollocref.com



.







About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.







Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $751 billion of assets under management at December 31, 2024.





Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at



www.apollocref.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: higher interest rates and inflation; market trends in the Company’s industry, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











CONTACT:













Hilary Ginsberg





















Investor Relations





















(212) 822-0767









