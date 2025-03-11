Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance declared a $0.25 dividend per share, payable on April 15, 2025.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. announced a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which will be paid on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARI, specializes in originating and managing commercial real estate loans and is managed by ACREFI Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management. The release also includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to the company's performance and broader market conditions. The company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, providing a direct return to shareholders.

The dividend payment demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its investors, potentially attracting new investors.

The announcement of the dividend reflects the company’s financial stability and operational success in its real estate investment trust activities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $0.25 per share dividend may suggest limited growth prospects, as it could indicate a conservative approach to cash distribution amidst potential financial uncertainties.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties in the company's operations, which could create investor anxiety regarding their future performance.

The external management structure may raise concerns about alignment of interests between the management and shareholders, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance?

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

What does Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance primarily invest in?

The Company primarily originates, acquires, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans and other real estate-related debt investments.

Who manages Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance?

The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Where can I find more information about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance?

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com.

$ARI Insider Trading Activity

$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522

$ARI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is payable on April 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 31, 2025.







About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.







Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $751 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024.





Additional information can be found on the Company's website at



www.apollocref.com



. Please note that our URL address has changed.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: higher interest rates and inflation; market trends in the Company’s industry, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











