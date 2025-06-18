Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apollo Commerical Finance is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARI has moved about 12.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Apollo Commerical Finance is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY). The stock is up 18.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apollo Commerical Finance belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, so ARI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR falls under the Real Estate - Development industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.8%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apollo Commerical Finance and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

