Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apollo Commerical Finance is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 33.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARI has returned about 10.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.7% on average. This means that Apollo Commerical Finance is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AIA (AAGIY). The stock has returned 9.9% year-to-date.

In AIA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apollo Commerical Finance is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.8% so far this year, so ARI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AIA falls under the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apollo Commerical Finance and AIA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

