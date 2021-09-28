Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.42, the dividend yield is 9.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $15.42, representing a -8.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.94 and a 85.34% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.86%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ari Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD)

WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (DGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGS with an increase of 2.06% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 4.02%.

