Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.91% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.07, the dividend yield is 15.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $9.07, representing a -54.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.74 and a 120.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.12.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.76%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 15.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 3.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.