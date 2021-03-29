Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $14.51, representing a -3.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.11 and a 203.56% increase over the 52 week low of $4.78.
ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.43%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
- iShares Trust (REM)
- Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)
- WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (DGS)
- SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 48.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 3.69%.
