Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $14.51, representing a -3.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.11 and a 203.56% increase over the 52 week low of $4.78.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.43%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

iShares Trust (REM)

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)

WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (DGS)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 48.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 3.69%.

