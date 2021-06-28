Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.52, the dividend yield is 8.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $16.52, representing a -2.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.94 and a 98.56% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.14%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (ARI)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (ARI)

iShares Trust (ARI)

Cambria ETF Trust (ARI)

WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (ARI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 21.09% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 4.37%.

