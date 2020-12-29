Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.63, the dividend yield is 12.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $11.63, representing a -38.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.95 and a 182.28% increase over the 52 week low of $4.12.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.02%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (DGS)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 21.45% over the last 100 days. EYLD has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 2.67%.

