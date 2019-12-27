Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dividends
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.82, the dividend yield is 9.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $18.82, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.76 and a 14.55% increase over the 52 week low of $16.43.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .6%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (REM)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)
  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)
  • Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 10.22% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 3.99%.

