Apollo Commercial (ARI) Upsizes Senior Notes Offering to $500M

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI recently upsized and priced a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes maturing 2029.

The offering has been increased by $100 million. The notes sale is anticipated to be completed on or about Jun 29, 2021, subject to customary closing norms.

Markedly, the company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the reduction of borrowings under its repurchase agreements.

Notably, it has a number of repurchase agreements including those with JPMorgan Chase Bank, Deutsche Bank AG,Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Credit Suisse AG with $1.1 billion, $425.8 million, $322.2 million and $220.2 million of borrowings outstanding under respective facilities, as of Mar 31, 2021.

Notably, Apollo Commercial’s efforts to strengthen its near-term liquidity in these testing times and opportunistically tap the debt market amid the current low-interest-rate environment are strategic fits. In fact, as of the first-quarter 2021 end, the company had $294 million in cash and cash equivalents.

However, the note offering increases the company’s long-term debt obligation. As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 1.9 and its portfolio comprised $5.8 billion of commercial mortgage loans as well as $1.1 billion of subordinate loans and other lending assets.

Markedly, in recent times a number of REITs have been tapping the debt market to benefit from the low-interest rate environment and strengthen liquidity.

Crown Castle International Corp. CCI recently announced a public offering of 2.500% senior notes due 2031 for aggregate principal amount of $750 million. The net proceeds are anticipated to be around $739 million and will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. HASI recently upsized its previously-announced private senior unsecured notes offering from $750 million to $1 billion in aggregate principal amount due in 2026.

Earlier this month Ladder Capital Corp LADR increased the size of a private offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2029 by $250 million to $650 million. The company intends to use funds for general corporate needs including financing pipeline of new loans, core business line investments and repayments of indebtedness.

