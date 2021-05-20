Apollo Co-Founder Josh Harris To Step Down From Day To Day Role After Athene Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) announced Thursday that Co-Founder Josh Harris has decided to step down from his day-to-day role at the firm to return to his roots as an investor and entrepreneur.

Harris will continue to serve on Apollo's Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Board. The effective date of Harris' transition will coincide with the completion of Apollo's merger with Athene (ATH), expected in the first quarter of 2022.

After nearly 31 years at Apollo, Harris will focus on continuing to build his multi-asset-class investing business and HBSE, a sports and entertainment company, as well as growing his family's foundation.

