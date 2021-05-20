Markets
APO

Apollo Co-Founder Josh Harris To Step Down From Day To Day Role After Athene Merger - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) announced Thursday that Co-Founder Josh Harris has decided to step down from his day-to-day role at the firm to return to his roots as an investor and entrepreneur.

Harris will continue to serve on Apollo's Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Board. The effective date of Harris' transition will coincide with the completion of Apollo's merger with Athene (ATH), expected in the first quarter of 2022.

After nearly 31 years at Apollo, Harris will focus on continuing to build his multi-asset-class investing business and HBSE, a sports and entertainment company, as well as growing his family's foundation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular