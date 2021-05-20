Apollo co-founder Josh Harris to step down

May 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N said on Thursday co-founder Josh Harris has decided to step down from his day-to-day role on completion of the private-equity giant's deal with Athene Holding Ltd ATH.N

