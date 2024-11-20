News & Insights

Apollo CEO Rowan to be interviewed for Treasury Secretary role, Bloomberg says

November 20, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to interview Apollo (APO) CEO Marc Rowan as well as former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh on Wednesday for the role of Treasury Secretary, Saleha Mohsin, Nancy Cook, and Annmarie Hordern of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, also a potential contender for a cabinet-level position, spent much of Tuesday with Trump, flying aboard the president-elect’s plane to a SpaceX rocket launch in Texas, according to the report. Rowan and Warsh were added to the list of contenders in recent days as Trump grew frustrated at infighting over the post.

