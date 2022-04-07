Apollo Capital makes non-binding offer for stake in Brazil's Braskem -report

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based asset management firm Apollo Capital has made a non-binding offer to acquire the stake owned by Brazilian conglomerate Novonor in petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, Brazil's newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

Apollo offered 44.57 reais per share for Novonor's total 38.8% stake in Braskem, the report said, citing three sources familiar with the matter. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, could raise 13.6 billion reais ($2.88 billion) with the deal.

Novonor's stake in Braskem, however, is pledged as collateral to its creditors, as Reuters has previously reported, so the conglomerate may not decide on the sale without consultations with the banks. [urn:newsml:newsroom:20160720:nNRA29yqch:0]

Shares in Braskem closed at 42.53 reais on Wednesday.

Novonor, Apollo Capital and Braskem, which also has state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA as a major shareholder, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 4.7161 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.