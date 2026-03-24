Markets

Apollo To Buy Nippon Sheet Glass Company For $3.7 Bln

March 24, 2026 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) said that its Apollo-managed funds have inked deals to acquire Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (NPSGF, 5202.T), a Japanese glass maker, for nearly $3.7 billion.

Under the terms, Apollo Funds will invest equity to support the company's financial position and long-term growth. With Apollo Funds' investment and strategic support, Nippon Sheet Glass Company will be able to accelerate growth initiatives and invest in future technologies. 

The transaction is expected to be closed by around March 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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