Apollo backs out of making offer for education group Pearson

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Apollo APO.N said on Wednesday it does not plan to make an offer for Britain's Pearson PSON.L as it could not reach an agreement with the education group, sending the London-listed company's shares 10% lower.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.