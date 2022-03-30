US Markets
Apollo backs out of making offer for education group Pearson

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Apollo APO.N said on Wednesday it does not plan to make an offer for Britain's Pearson PSON.L as it could not reach an agreement with the education group, sending the London-listed company's shares 10% lower.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Most Popular