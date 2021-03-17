Sun Country Airlines Holdings, an American ultra-low-cost passenger and cargo airline, raised $218 million by offering 9.1 million shares at $24, above the range of $21 to $23.



The previous airline IPO was Mesa Air Group in August 2018. After sinking in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Mesa and other airline stocks have outperformed year-to-date as vaccinations and air travel pick up in the US.



Sun Country was bought by Apollo Group in 2018.



Sun Country Airlines Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SNCY. Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Apollo-backed Sun Country Airlines prices IPO at $24, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

