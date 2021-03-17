Commodities
SNCY

Apollo-backed Sun Country Airlines jumps 38% in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, a low-cost carrier backed by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, jumped around 38% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

Adds background, valuation

March 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc SNCY.O, a low-cost carrier backed by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, jumped around 38% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The stock opened at $33 per share, giving the airline a valuation of $1.84 billion.

The Minnesota-based airline raised $218.2 million in its initial public offering on Tuesday, selling shares at $24 each, above the marketed range of $21 to $23 apiece.

The listing comes at a time when weak travel demand continues to weigh on the financials of airlines globally, as people stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Country, however, is betting on a turnaround in its fortunes as people get vaccinated. The airline expects to be one of the "early beneficiaries" of the rebound, as it is focused on leisure travel rather than business travel, it said.

Sun Country operates a fleet of 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The carrier also provides air cargo services to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The carrier expanded services in January this year, adding 16 new routes and nine new airports, encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and betting on pent-up demand for leisure travel.

Founded in 1982 by Jim Olsen and a small group of pilots and flight attendants, Sun Country offers affordable flights and vacation packages to destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. It was bought by Apollo in 2017.

The company said it plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to repay a loan it took from the U.S. government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Sun Country rival Frontier Group Holdings Inc also filed to go public earlier this month.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs and Nomura were the underwriters for Sun Country's offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNCY APO AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular