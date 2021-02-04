US Markets
Apollo-backed SPAC upsizes offering, looks to raise $500 mln

Sohini Podder Reuters
Feb 4 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm, backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, upsized its offering and is now looking to raise $500 million through an initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II aims to sell 50 million units, composed of shares and warrants, at $10 per unit. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) had earlier planned to raise $400 million, by selling 40 million units at $10 per unit.

SPACs, or blank check firms, are shell companies which raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public through a merger. For the private company, it is an alternative route to enter the public markets and has gained immense popularity in recent times.

Apollo Global has raised hundreds of millions through multiple blank-check companies to date. Some of Apollo's SPACs have already landed deals.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, an Apollo-backed SPAC, took electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc FSR.N public last year for $2.9 billion.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

