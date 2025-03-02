Apollo Appoints Shimpei Kanzaki as Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth

Apollo appointed Shimpei Kanzaki as Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth to enhance growth in Japan's wealth market.

Quiver AI Summary

Apollo has appointed Shimpei Kanzaki as Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth, leveraging his over 20 years of experience in alternative investments and wealth management. Reporting to Edward Moon, Kanzaki aims to expand Apollo's presence in Japan following successful growth in Hong Kong and Singapore. With a focus on aligning with investors and providing access to private market strategies, Kanzaki plans to forge strong partnerships with Japanese distributors. He previously held a director position at KKR and has extensive experience at UBS and Credit Suisse. Apollo, a global alternative asset manager with around $751 billion in assets, seeks to enhance its offerings in Japan.

Potential Positives

Apollo has strengthened its leadership in Japan with the appointment of Shimpei Kanzaki, who brings over 20 years of relevant industry experience, which is crucial for expanding its Global Wealth division in this key market.

The company's strategic focus on the Japanese market, following successful expansions in Hong Kong and Singapore, indicates a robust growth trajectory and an opportunity to increase its product offerings and partnerships.

Shimpei Kanzaki's background at reputable firms such as KKR and UBS adds credibility to Apollo’s wealth management services, which could enhance client trust and attract more investors.

Apollo's significant assets under management, totaling approximately $751 billion, position the firm well to leverage Kanzaki's expertise in developing tailored solutions for Japanese investors seeking private market strategies.

Potential Negatives

Hiring a high-level executive with no mention of prior accomplishments or results at the previous company (KKR), which may raise concerns about the effectiveness and ambition of the recruitment effort.

There is no detailed information provided on how the expansion plans in Japan will be executed or what specific strategies will be employed, leading to potential skepticism regarding the company's commitment and approach in this key growth market.

FAQ

Who is Shimpei Kanzaki?

Shimpei Kanzaki is the newly appointed Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth at Apollo, with over 20 years of industry experience.

What is Apollo's focus in Japan?

Apollo aims to grow its Wealth presence in Japan by expanding its product suite and partnering with Japanese distributors across wealth channels.

What is Apollo's reputation in asset management?

Apollo is known as a leading alternative asset manager with a strong track record in originating investment-grade, yield-oriented assets.

Where was Kanzaki before joining Apollo?

Prior to Apollo, Kanzaki was a Director at KKR, leading its wealth solutions business in Japan.

How much does Apollo manage in assets?

As of December 31, 2024, Apollo managed approximately $751 billion in assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $173,477,023 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,950,874 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,391,062 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

MITRA O'NEILL purchased 923 shares for an estimated $100,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 447 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TOKYO, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced it has hired Shimpei Kanzaki as a Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth. Kanzaki brings more than 20 years’ experience in alternative investments, private markets and the wealth management industry, and will report to Edward Moon, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth for Apollo.





Moon said, “We are pleased to welcome Shimpei, who brings to Apollo significant industry experience and a proven track record of business building in the Japan wealth market. Following our successful expansion in Hong Kong and Singapore, we look forward to growing in Japan, expanding our product suite and partnering with Japanese distributors across wealth channels.”





Apollo Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer Stephanie Drescher added, “Japan is a key growth market for Apollo, where we see our disciplined investment philosophy and strong focus on investor alignment resonate with clients. With Shimpei’s appointment, we are thrilled to grow our Wealth presence in Japan to help more clients access private market strategies and the potential excess return and diversification benefits we seek to provide.”





Shimpei Kanzaki, Managing Director and Head of Japan Global Wealth at Apollo, said: “Apollo has a strong reputation as a leading alternative asset manager with an established track record originating investment-grade, yield-oriented assets. I am excited to join the firm to introduce our tailored solutions to Japanese investors by building strong partnerships with the leading distributors in Japan.”





Prior to joining Apollo, Kanzaki was a Director at KKR and head of its wealth solutions business in Japan, after joining in 2022. Previously, he led the hedge funds product specialist team at UBS and held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Mirabaud, and Man Group, specializing in hedge fund strategies, portfolio management, and business development.







About Apollo







Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.







Investor and Media Relations Contacts







For investors please contact:





Noah Gunn





Global Head of Investor Relations





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





212-822-0540





IR@apollo.com





For media inquiries please contact:





Joanna Rose





Global Head of Corporate Communications





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





212-822-0491





Communications@apollo.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.