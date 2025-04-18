Apollo Appoints Gary Cohn To Board As Lead Independent Director

(RTTNews) - Apollo (APO) announced changes to Board. Gary Cohn has been appointed to the Board as Lead Independent Director. Gary Cohn is the Vice Chairman of IBM and former director of the US National Economic Council. He spent 26 years with Goldman Sachs, including a decade as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2006-2016.

Jay Clayton has informed Apollo that his resignation from the Board will be effective as of April 21, 2025. CEO Marc Rowan has been appointed to the expanded role of CEO and Chair of the Board. Accounting for these changes, Apollo continues to maintain a two-thirds independent Board of Directors. The appointments will be effective as of April 21, 2025.

