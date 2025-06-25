Apollo Appoints Celia Yan as Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific

Celia Yan joins Apollo as Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific to expand tailored capital solutions in the region.

Apollo has announced the appointment of Celia Yan as a Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. In this newly created role, she will expand Apollo's hybrid platform, which offers flexible capital solutions that bridge traditional debt and equity, addressing the growing demand for customized financial strategies in the region. With over 20 years of experience, including her previous role at BlackRock as Head of APAC Private Credit, Yan will focus on driving the growth of Apollo’s hybrid strategies. The firm emphasizes that as capital markets evolve, the need for innovative and partnership-driven financial solutions is increasing, positioning Apollo well to meet these demands. Yan holds degrees from the University of Melbourne and Monash University and is excited to contribute to Apollo's strategic growth in Asia Pacific.

Celia Yan's appointment as Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific signifies strategic leadership expansion, aiming to enhance Apollo's growth in tailored capital solutions.

Yan's extensive industry experience and prior leadership roles at significant firms bolster credibility and expertise in managing hybrid investment strategies in a key region.

The press release highlights an increasing demand for customized, non-dilutive capital solutions in Asia Pacific, indicating a growth opportunity for Apollo's hybrid business.

Apollo's integrated platform and global reach, coupled with a strong local presence, position the firm to deliver hybrid capital effectively at scale in the region.

None

Who is Celia Yan and what is her role at Apollo?

Celia Yan is the new Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific at Apollo, focusing on expanding the firm’s hybrid platform.

What is Apollo's hybrid business?

Apollo's hybrid business provides flexible, tailored capital solutions that bridge traditional debt and equity for growth and liquidity.

How does Celia Yan's experience benefit Apollo?

Yan brings over 20 years of industry experience, enhancing Apollo's capabilities in private markets and hybrid investment strategies.

What opportunities does Apollo see in Asia Pacific?

Apollo sees attractive opportunities for hybrid growth in Asia Pacific, offering customized capital solutions for companies and projects.

How has Apollo performed in asset management?

As of March 31, 2025, Apollo managed approximately $785 billion in assets, focusing on innovative capital solutions for clients.

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Celia Yan has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Yan will lead the expansion of Apollo’s hybrid platform across the region, building on the firm’s momentum in delivering flexible, tailored capital solutions across private markets.





Apollo’s hybrid business focuses on delivering creative, partnership-driven solutions that sit between traditional debt and equity. We provide solutions that help companies fund growth initiatives, generate liquidity and deleverage balance sheets, among other bespoke applications. In this newly created role, Yan will drive origination, execution and growth for Apollo’s hybrid strategies in Asia Pacific.





Yan brings over 20 years of industry experience and extensive private investment expertise across Asia Pacific, most recently serving as Head of APAC Private Credit at BlackRock. Previously, she held senior investment roles at ADM Capital, National Australia Bank and Equity Trustees Limited (EQT).





“Celia’s experience across private markets investing, managing cross-border teams and growing business verticals makes her a key addition as we grow our hybrid business in Asia Pacific,” said Matthew Michelini, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific at Apollo. “As companies and investors increasingly seek structured and creative solutions, Celia will help us deliver for clients across the region.”





Chris Lahoud, Partner at Apollo, said: “As capital markets evolve, we see an attractive opportunity for hybrid growth in the region, providing partnership-oriented, flexible capital to companies and projects.”





“Apollo’s integrated platform and global reach, paired with a strong local presence, position the firm to deliver hybrid capital at scale,” said Celia Yan. “Across Asia Pacific, businesses and sponsors are looking for non-dilutive, customized solutions that can address real market inefficiencies—and hybrid is increasingly the answer. I’m excited to join the team and help accelerate this strategy across the region.”





Yan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and a Master’s in Applied Econometrics from Monash University.







