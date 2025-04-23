Apollo and Bullrock Energy Ventures Announce $220 Million Joint Venture for Community Solar Projects in New York and New England

Apollo funds will invest up to $220 million in a joint venture with Bullrock Energy for community solar projects.

Quiver AI Summary

Apollo and Bullrock Energy Ventures have announced a joint venture to invest up to $220 million in community solar assets across New York and New England. Apollo will contribute $100 million in equity to support the development of Bullrock's nearly 500 MW renewable energy pipeline. Bullrock, based in Vermont, is a rapidly growing renewable energy company involved in all aspects of solar project development and has a successful history of deploying capital in the clean energy sector. Both companies emphasize the importance of community solar in expanding access to affordable clean power, improving grid resilience, and fostering local economic growth. This partnership further solidifies Apollo's commitment to supporting the energy transition and meeting rising demands for diverse energy sources.

Potential Positives

Apollo's $220 million commitment to fund a joint venture with Bullrock Energy Ventures highlights its strong position in the renewable energy sector.

This partnership focuses on a nearly 500 MW pipeline of community solar assets, which showcases Apollo's dedication to supporting local access to clean energy.

The investment aligns with Apollo's broader commitment to deploying capital for climate and energy transition projects, having committed approximately $58 billion over the past five years.

The collaboration enhances Bullrock's ability to efficiently scale its renewable energy operations and reinforces the growth trajectory of both companies in the clean energy market.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions that the Climate and Transition Investment Framework (CTIF) is subject to change at any time without notice, which could indicate uncertainty in the investment strategy and future commitments.

While the announcement highlights a commitment of $220 million, it does not provide detailed information on the overall funding strategy or financial health of Apollo, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of its investment approach.

The lack of specific performance metrics or success criteria for the partnership with Bullrock may lead to skepticism about the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the investment.

FAQ

What is the joint venture between Apollo and Bullrock?

Apollo and Bullrock have partnered to fund up to $220 million for community solar assets in New York and New England.

How much of Apollo's investment will go to renewable energy development?

Out of the $220 million, $100 million will specifically fund the development of Bullrock's renewable energy assets.

What is Bullrock Energy Ventures known for?

Bullrock is a high-growth renewable energy company that focuses on building and managing solar projects across the Northeast.

What are the benefits of community solar projects?

Community solar projects lower energy costs, improve grid resiliency, and enhance local economies by providing access to clean power.

How much have Apollo-managed funds invested in climate-related projects?

Over the past five years, Apollo-managed funds have committed approximately $58 billion to climate and energy transition-related investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK and SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Bullrock Energy Ventures (“Bullrock”) today announced that Apollo-managed funds (the “Apollo Funds”) have committed to fund up to $220 million for a new joint venture partnership with Bullrock related to a portfolio of community solar assets located in New York and New England. $100 million of Apollo’s equity commitment will fund the development of Bullrock’s nearly 500 MW pipeline of renewable energy assets.





Based in Vermont, Bullrock is a high-growth renewable energy company with operations throughout the Northeast. The company’s vertically integrated model includes deal sourcing, underwriting, development, construction, financing and asset management. Bullrock, led by Chairman and Founder Gregg Beldock, alongside partner company NxtGenREA led by Mike Mills, has developed nearly 500 MW of solar projects across New England, New York and the Midwest over the past decade. The projects support local residents and businesses throughout the country with access to affordable clean energy.





“We are excited to partner with Gregg and the Bullrock team and invest in this scaled portfolio of solar assets that we believe will offer significant benefits to their surrounding communities,” said Apollo Partner Corinne Still. “Community solar represents an innovative solution to expanding local access to clean, efficient power across the energy grid, benefiting individuals, households and businesses alike. This partnership underscores Apollo’s commitment to serving as a leading capital provider supporting the energy transition, investing in companies and projects that serve the growing demand for diverse sources of power.”





Bullrock Chairman and Founder Gregg Beldock and Bullrock Managing Partner Amory Beldock stated, “Our partnership with Apollo enhances a leading vertically integrated renewables platform working to meet the growing demand for power while reinforcing American energy security. Our long history in construction and development paired with Apollo’s integrated platform positions us to efficiently scale our portfolio. Community solar lowers energy costs, improves grid resiliency and boosts local economies. Apollo shares our commitment to driving the industry forward and we’re proud to work with them.”





Over the past five years, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates have committed, deployed or arranged approximately $58 billion



i



of climate and energy transition-related investments, supporting companies and projects across clean energy and infrastructure.





Tax Equity for the portfolio is arranged by Mike Mills through his company NxtGenREA.





Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal to the Apollo Funds. Brown Rudnick LLP served as legal counsel to Bullrock.







i



As of December 31, 2024. The firmwide targets (the “Targets”) to deploy, commit, or arrange capital commensurate with Apollo’s proprietary Climate and Transition Investment Framework (the "CTIF"), are (1) $50 billion by 2027 and (2) more than $100 billion by 2030 The CTIF, which is subject to change at any time without notice, sets forth certain activities classified by Apollo as sustainable economic activities ("SEAs"), and the methodologies used to calculate contribution towards the Targets. Only investments determined to be currently contributing to an SEA in accordance with the CTIF are counted toward the Targets. Under the CTIF, Apollo uses different calculation methodologies for different types of investments in equity, debt and real estate. For additional details on the CTIF, please refer to our website here:



https://www.apollo.com/strategies/asset-management/real-assets/sustainable-investing-platform.









About Apollo







Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.







About Bullrock Energy Ventures







Bullrock Energy Ventures is a vertically integrated renewable energy investment platform. The company was born out of Bullrock’s long history across renewables, construction, real estate development and healthcare and NxtGenREA’s deep experience in solar development and tax equity financing. Bullrock has developed over 500 MW to date, deployed over $2B in capital across the clean energy space, and is quickly moving to develop its 500 MW pipeline. Our success is a testament to our uniquely integrated model which allows us to build, operate, finance and manage energy assets at scale. We are proud to accelerate the energy transition through our pioneering approach to development while supporting local communities and securing American energy independence.







Contacts







Noah Gunn





Global Head of Investor Relations





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





212-822-0540





ir@apollo.com





Joanna Rose





Global Head of Corporate Communications





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





212-822-0491





communications@apollo.com





For Bullrock Energy Ventures:





ir@bullrockcorp.com





For Bullrock Media Contacts:





Patrick Lenihan





Gravity Strategic Partners





patrick@gravitystrat.com





201-819-9871



