Apollo agree to buy 22% stake in Applus in tender offer after raising price

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Apollo said on Wednesday it agreed to buy a 22% stake in the Spain's industrial testing company Applus Services APPS.MC at 10.65 euros per share, raising its previous offer.

Apollo had made a cash bid for Applus at 9.50 euros per share in June.

Apollo's agreement with 15 investors in Applus is the latest episode of a bidding war pitching the U.S. fund against infrastructure fund I Squared Capital Advisors and TDR Capital, who offered 9.75 euros per share.

Spain's government last month authorised Apollo to take over Applus, while the stock market regulator is still assessing I Squared and TDR's offer.

Following Apollo's move, its rivals now have a chance to increase their offer price.

Applus shares traded 5% up on Wednesday morning at 10.84 euros, above the last price offered by Apollo.

Through its share purchase agreement, Apollo is gaining a hedge over its rivals and complicates a potential higher bid, Renta 4 analysts said in a report.

TDR declined to comment. I Squared was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.


